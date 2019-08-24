BLSKS felicitates artists for notable contribution in performing arts field

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: To promote the traditional culture of J&K, Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) felicitated artistes for their notable contribution in the field of performing arts.

VK Magotra MD, BLSKS Jammu who was the chief guest honoured over 50 artists and technicians by awarding certificates on the occasion.

Dr Anju Dogra, Medical Officer from Health Department and RP Amla, Event Director were the guests of honor.

On the occasion, BLSKS along with SangamTru Art Production and National College of Computer Education presented musical play “Raja Mandlik”. The play was written, produced and directed by ML Dogra, Chairman, BLSKS.

Earlier, while welcoming the guest, ML Dogra said that the objective of their Organization is to keep alive the traditional folk culture.

KK Joshi, Vice Chairman BLSKS, while speaking on the occasion said that art, culture and literature are outlets to ooze out venom, jealousy, hatred and vengeance from the society. He added that the artists need to be encouraged at all levels.

Rishab Manhas, Anil Bhat, Neelam Gandotra, Bhanu Partap Singh, Usha Handoo, Kamla Devi, Isha Sharma, KK Joshi, Jeet Raj, Kuldeep Raj, Shiv Kumar, Chahat Chadha, Surinder Verma, KK Joshi, Susheel Bhat, Bodh Raj, MC Kotwal, Afroz Alam, Mehak Sharma, Kritika Sharma, Bindia Arora, Nisha Arora, Anjali, Jai Singh, Dhanveer Singh, MC Kotwal, Suhani Rathore, Sahil Gill, Dhruv Pandit, Sunil Kumar, Vijay Raina, Ajay Sharma, Mukesh Arora, Sumeeta Bhat, Rajeev Salotra, JK Raina, Rajni Gupta, Raj Kumar Bhat, Tilak Raj, Raju Bajgal, Deepak Kumar Dogra, Sapna and Zulekha Farid were felicitated by the dignitaries.

In the end, Deepak Kumar Dogra presented vote of thanks.