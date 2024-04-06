Bilquis becomes first Indian woman appointed as jury for Paris Olympics

*She will also serve as jury in Olympics QF, WC 2024

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: Fighting all odds, Bilquis Mir, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir is poised to make history as the first Indian woman to serve as a jury member at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Not only this she will also serve as jury member for the upcoming Olympics Qualifying rounds of Kayaking & Canoeing (Asia) starting from April 18 to 20 in Tokyo (Japan) and jury member for the 2024 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan scheduled to be held from August 23 to 25, 2024.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officially informed the Jammu and Kashmir administration of her appointment as a jury member for the Paris Games through a letter. “Bilquis Mir is the first person from India to be appointed as Jury member at the Paris Olympics 2024. Bilquis Mir’s selection to officiate at the Olympics is a matter of pride, not only for the country as a whole but the Jammu & Kashmir also. It is a celebration and triumph for all women of India that this lady has achieved what no one else has achieved in over 100 years of the Olympics” stated in the IOA latter.

Thrilled and excited to be selected as a jury member for the Summer Olympics, which is regarded as the highest point in the world of sports, Bilquis told Excelsior that it felt like a dream come true for her. She views the Olympics as the ultimate goal not only for athletes, but also for sports promoters like herself.

“I am incredibly happy to announce that I have been selected as a jury member for three prestigious global events. Along with representing my country at the Paris Olympics, I will also represent my country as jury at the Olympics Qualifying rounds (Asia) for Kayaking & Canoeing in Tokyo and the 2024 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan,” she added.

Bilquis reflected on her journey, stating that she began as a canoeist on Dal lake in 1998 and eventually went on to represent her country to achieve this landmark. She said she is the former coach of the women’s canoeing team that will represent India at the Paris Games this year, adding that she was also a jury member at last year’s Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

Expressing gratitude towards her parents, family, and supporters who stood by her, Bilquis recalled her journey as a canoeist that began in 1998 at Dal Lake. At that time, it was uncommon for girls to even wear a tracksuit. She competed at national events for 12 years representing the UT before eventually competing at the world championships for her country. Bilquis also served as the coach for the women’s national team for a decade. In 2008, she passed an exam in Germany and was chosen as the second-best judge.