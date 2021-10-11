Arnia, Akhnoor script wins in Cricket tournament

IZDL Judo competitions commence at Khel Gaon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: The Department of Youth Services & Sports District Jammu organized Inter-Zonal District Level (IZDL) competitions in the discipline of Judo AAG boys section, whereas in Cricket Arnia zone and Akhnoor zone scripted wins over Khour and Bhalwal by 3 & 1 runs respectively at Khel Gaon Nagrota, near here today.

The competitors from all Zones of Jammu district were drawn for this competition, which is being organized under the chairmanship of Gazanfer Ali, Director Youth Services & Sports JK UT and under the guidance of Jitender Mishra, Deputy Director YS&S and under the supervision of DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Raj Sharma.

The aim of the competitions is to select the best players for the Inter District & State Level competitions. The matches were officiated by a panel of experts of the department concerned.

In Judo under-14, Shivansh Mangotra, Amirt Gupta, Nalesh Bhagat, Madhur, Hitesh and Arihant of Zone Jammu stood 1st in weight categories 25kg, 30kg, 35 kg, 40kg, 45kg and 50 plus respectively, while 50 kg, Ridham of Zone Marh remained 1st, whereas in Judo under-17, Arsh Sharma, Jyotdeep Singh and Manat Sharma of Zone Marh stood 1st in weight category 40, 45 kg & 90 kg and Atul Sharma of Zone Gandhi Nagar clinched 1st position in 50 kg besides Amish Sharma, Akshay, Sunny Arnav Gupta and Rajat Singh of Zone Jammu bagged 1st places in 55kg, 60kg, 66kg, 73 kg and 81kg respectively.

In Judo under-19, Eshan Saini, Varun Sharma of Zone Jammu stood 1st in 55kg and 81kg, whereas Gourav, Aniket and Vijay Kumar of Marh Zone stood 1st in 50kg, 60kg and 73 kg respectively and Tarun Verma of Zone Dansal remained 1st in 66 kg.