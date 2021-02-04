All India Ice Hockey Camp concludes at Chiktan

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Feb 4: Six days All India Ice Hockey Development Camp-2021 concluded at Ice Hockey Rink Takmatan Chiktan, here today.

SDM Shakar Chiktan, Kacho Asgar Ali Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while BDC Chairperson Shakar Chiktan Sayeda Banoo and Councillor Chiktan Mohsin Ali were the guest of honuor and special guest respectively.

The SDM appreciated the efforts of the organizing committee and said that such camps will benefit the budding Ice Hockey players. He assured all help for such sporting endeavours in future, whereas BDC Chairperson announced financial assistance of ten thousand rupees to the Association and the Councillor announced 30 pieces of small size ice hockey skates to the young players along with PAS system.

The event was organized by Kargil Ice and Snow Sports Club in collaboration with Snow Storm Chiktan wherein Coach Nawang Stobdan from Leh imparted coaching classes to the budding Ice Hockey players and taught them different techniques and nuances of the Ice Hockey.

About 75 boys and girls of different age groups participated in the camp.