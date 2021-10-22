Advisor attends closing ceremony of District Badminton C’ship

*Elaborates Government’s initiatives towards boosting sports infrastructure in J&K

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today attended the closing ceremony of District Badminton Championship held at Degree College Pampore.

The championship was organized by J&K Badminton Association, Pulwama, in collaboration with Government Degree College Pampore at Indoor Stadium GDC Pampore. About 350 players both boys and girls, participated in this tournament.

Advisor Farooq Khan appreciated the organizers for holding such a mega sports event in this area saying that it would greatly help the local youth to shine in the world of sports. He distributed trophies among the winners and runner-ups of the tournament.

The Advisor, while addressing on the occasion, elaborately explained several initiatives of the present Government being launched to promote and boost sports activities and infrastructure as well in every part of the Union Territory. He emphasized upon the district administration to organize such sports events on regular basis to channelize youth energy in the right perspective.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zaffar Husson Shawl, Principal GDC Pampore, Dr Seema Naaz, and others were present on the occasion.