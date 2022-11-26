ADGP inaugurates Lawyers Sports Meet on Day-2

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: ADGP Mukesh Singh declared open Lawyers Annual Sports Meet on Day-2 in presence of Vivek Gupta (DIG), Chandan Kohli (SSP), Mamta Sharma (SP), Sanjay Sharma (SP), MK Bhardwaj President JKHC BAJ, while Mohinder Pal Singh Palli, Vice President was available through video conference on line, here today.

Surjeet Singh Andotra Adv. General Secretary, Aditya Sharma Adv, Joint Secretary, Amandeep Singh Cashier, and many senior and young lawyers/ members of the JKHCBA were also present on the occasion.

The ADGP interacted with the lawyers who were participating in cricket events and laid emphasis on physical fitness for the lawyers and in this regard such events play an important role in daily life. The organisers also celebrated the ‘Constitutional Day’ with great enthusiasm and read out the preamble of the Constitution of India.

First match was played between Avenger Eleven and Legal Warriors, in which Avenger Eleven won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 138 runs in the stipulated 10 overs wherein Majid Paray made 47 runs, while Azhar Usman Khan scored 37 runs and Mansoor scored 23 runs. From the bowling side, Deep Daler Singh, Dhruv and Arjit took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Legal Warriors bundled out at 80 runs, wherein Atharv Mahajan made 28 runs. Thus, Avenger Eleven won the match by 58 runs. From the bowling side, Ashwani, Suresh Chandel and Sikander took 1 wicket each.

The 2nd match was played between Samba XI and Pathania & Associates, in which Samba XI after winning the toss batted first and scored 89 runs in 10 overs. Vijay Verma was the highest scorer with 40 runs, whereas Sukesh scored 11 and Munish scored 10 runs, while Anubhav and Rohit took 1 wicket each. In reply Pathania & Associates were bundled out for 71 runs only. Nagendra, Vikrant, Munish and Vijay took 1 wicket each.

The 3rd match was played between Caribbean XI and Royal Unique XI, in which Caribbean XI after winning the toss bowl first. Royal Unique XI scored 101 runs in the allotted overs in which Sachin Dev Singh scored 48 runs, whereas Pankaj scored 28 runs while Vikram and Abhimanyu took 1 wicket each. Chasing the target, Caribbean XI scored 78 runs wherein Usman was the highest scorer with 27 runs and Amit scored 8 runs. Pankaj took 2 wickets, Rohit and Sachin took 1 wicket each.

The 4th match was played between Parakram XI and Manhas Warriors, in which Parakram XI after winning the toss chose to bat first and scored 68 runs. Abhishek scored 20 runs, which was chased comfortably by Manhas Warriors with eight wickets in hand.

On Day-2: First match was played between Sachin XI and Indian XI, in which Sachin XI scored 107 runs in the allotted 10 overs. Ranjit Sharma scored 40 runs, while Nirmal Chib scored 22 runs and Nitin Dubey scored 14 runs, while Neeraj took 2 wickets, Vikas and Manik took 1 wicket each for Indian XI. In reply Indian XI bundled out for 75 runs. Anuj was the highest scorer with 35 runs and Amit, Anil, Rajat and Nitin took 1 wicket each. Sachin XI won the match with 32 runs.

The 2nd match was played between Pir Panjal XI and Legal ‘A’ Star, in which Peerpanjal XI after winning the toss batted first and scored 54 runs in the allotted overs. Zahir was the highest scorer with 16 runs and Zahid scored 15 runs, while Parvesh Slaria took 3 wickets, Irfaan Khan took 2 wickets, Sanjay and Sheroz took 1 wicket each, which was chased comfortably by Legal ‘A’ Star which scored 60 runs in 3 overs. Pranav Kohli was the highest scorer with 36 runs and Surinder scored 12 runs. Legal ‘A’ Star won the match with 10 wickets in hand.

The 3rd match was played between Dara Legal and Royal Star, in which Dara Legal scored 88 runs in the allotted overs. Rahul scored 34 runs, whereas Amandeep made 43 runs, while Rajinder and Suleman took 1 wicket each. In reply Royal Star bundled out at 85 runs, wherein Amit Chadha scored 31 runs whereas Ajaypal Singh scored 16 runs. Rajat, Sidhanth, Amanpal, Gurpreet and Amandeep took 1 wicket each.

The 4th match was played between Prashuram XI and Paradise XI, in which Prashuram XI scored 44 runs, wherein Ravinder scored 15 runs and Sahil and Manav took 2 wickets each, Rohan and Naheem took 1 wicket each, which was chased comfortably by Paradise XI. Dalbir Singh was the highest scorer with 16 runs. Paradise XI won the match with 9 wickets.