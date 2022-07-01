5 J&K players selected for National Power Lifting C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: Five players of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has been selected for National Equipped Power Lifting Championship (Men & Women) Sub Junior, Junior and Master, which will be held at Hyderabad Telangana from 5th of July to 10th of July 2022.

The officials of the Association namely Ajay Sharma General Secretary, Rahul Sawhney Senior Vice President, Adil Ashraf Khan Secretary Jammu District Power Lifting Association and all the executive member of the association give best wishes to the team. The team was selected by All J&K UT Power Lifting Association on the basis of recently conducted trial of J&K UT Powerlifting Championship.

The team is accompanied by Ajay Sharma (National Refree), Adil Ashraf Khan as team Manager respectively.

The selected players are Chetan Dogra, Ankit Sharma, Ashish Saini, Arjun Manhas and Ronit Verma.