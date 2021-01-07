2nd edition of Khelo India Winter Games from Feb 11

Advisor Khan takes stock of arrangements, discusses modalities with stakeholders

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, chaired a high-level meeting to review all arrangements to be put in place for the second edition of Winter Games under Khelo India programme besides International Himalayan Snow Race. The mega national event will commence from February 11 and conclude on February 16 at Gulmarg.

ADGP Security, ADGP Traffic, Secretary Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, DG Youth Services & Sports, Secretary J&K Sports Council, MD JKSRTC, Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol were present in the meeting, where as Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, representatives of Winter Sports Association and other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conference.

The meeting was informed that around one thousand players from different parts of the country are expected to participate in various events which included Snow Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross country, Snow show, Snow Cycling and other snow-based events.

To provide hassle free facilities to players and other concerned, threadbare discussion was held in the meeting regarding facilitation centre, Hospitality & Protocol services, receiving of guests, transportation, boarding & lodging, procurement of materials & equipment, technical requirements, parking facility, uninterrupted power and water supply, press publicity, cultural programme, food, maintenance of snow slopes, area domination, security, medical camps, event management and other arrangements.

While speaking on the occasion, Advisor said that Gulmarg is one of the finest skiing destinations in the world and undoubtedly the best in the country. He said that the last edition was a grand success and asked all the concerned departments to gear up their men and machinery to provide best possible facilities to the athletes, VIPs and other supporting staffs.

To provide hassle free transportation facility to the athletes and other concerned staff members coming from outside the UT, the Advisor asked the ADGP Traffic to make necessary arrangements for smooth movement of the vehicles carrying the players. He also directed ADGP Security to make necessary arrangements to provide security to the players besides maintaining law and order situation.

To provide accommodation facilities to the athletes, VIPs, technical staff, escorting officials and others, the Advisor asked the officials of Tourism department, JK Sports Council, JKTDC and Winter Games Association to make the appropriate arrangements for the same at the earliest.

The meeting took an important decision regarding COVID test facility for the participating players and others under which the athletes and supporting staff coming from outside the UT has to show his/her COVID negative test report. Besides, the decision to establish three control rooms at Jammu, Srinagar and Tangmarg was also taken in the meeting to expedite the testing of COVID-19.

Appreciating the efforts of concerned departments and Association, the Advisor called upon all the stakeholders to actively participate in the national event to make it a grand success again. He asked the officials of the concerned departments to show team work and full synergy, so that it would become a rememberable event for the athletes coming from outside the UT.