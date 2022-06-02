12 students secure medals in 38th Karate C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Around 12 students of Shito-Ryu Karate School of J&K participated in the 38th All India Karate Championship-2022 at Kullu Manali in Himachal Pradesh and won various medals in different categories, organised by Shito-Ryu Karate School of India from May 25 to 29.

The students who brought laurels for Jammu and Kashmir are Atul Narayan Singh (Silver in Kumite), Tanmay Gupta (Gold in Kumite), Shivaay Hangloo (Gold in Kumite), Laksh Bhat (Gold in Kumite), Aryan Singh Charak (Bronze in Kumite), Prikshit Raj Sharma (Silver in Kumite), Gourav Kumar (Bronze in Kata and Gold in Kumite), Arav Pratap Singh Charak (Gold in Kumite), Anuj Jandla (Bronze in Kumite), Aneesh Verma (Gold in Kumite & Bronze in Kata), Saksham Manhas (Silver in Kumite) and Gurpreet Singh (Silver in Kata & Bronze in Kumite).

The team was accompanied by coaches Vikas Dhar (Black belt 4th Dan) and Abhimanyu Singh Charak (Black belt 1st Dan).