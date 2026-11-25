Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: J&K BJP spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal has demanded the creation of permanent facilities for pilgrims visiting the historic Jhiri Mela, including accommodation, dormitories, washrooms and a community kitchen, besides setting up a dedicated research chair at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, to study the life and contribution of Baba Jitto.

Describing Jhiri Mela as one of the largest religious congregations in North India, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said thousands of devotees from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other parts of the country visit the shrine every year on Kartik Purnima to pay obeisance to Baba Jitto and his daughter Bua Kauri.

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He said a large number of people belonging to J&K, whose families had settled in different parts of the country generations ago, also make it a point to visit the shrine during the annual fair.

However, Zorawar regretted that despite the huge number of pilgrims visiting the shrine, the Government had failed to develop basic facilities for their stay. According to him, thousands of devotees are compelled to arrange their own tents and make arrangements for food and accommodation, as no adequate facilities for boarding, lodging or community kitchens are available at the mela site.

Jamwal further alleged that the Sub-Divisional Administration, Marh, collects crores of rupees annually from traders and stall owners operating during the mela, but less than 30 per cent of the amount is spent on facilities for pilgrims. He said it was unfortunate that despite such revenue generation, the devotees continued to face difficulties year after year.

He demanded the Omar Abdullah-led J&K Government to earmark adequate funds for developing permanent infrastructure at Jhiri on the pattern of other prominent religious destinations.

Jamwal demanded that a dedicated research chair be established at SKUAST-Jammu to undertake systematic research into Baba Jitto's life, history, agricultural practices and contribution towards the rights and dignity of the farming community.