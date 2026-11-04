Zorawar condemns media restrictions at Civil Secretariat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson, Zorawar Singh Jamwal has strongly condemned the decision of the authorities to restrict media personnel from entering the Civil Secretariat to cover the ceremonial opening of the Darbar Move in Jammu, describing it as an unfortunate, undemocratic and unprecedented assault on press freedom.

In a statement issued here, today, Jamwal said that denying media access to the Civil Secretariat on such an important occasion amounted to a direct infringement of the freedom of the press and undermining the fundamental democratic principle of transparency and accountability in governance.

Advertisement

He said that for decades, it had been an established tradition to allow journalists and media organisations to enter the Civil Secretariat and cover the ceremonial proceedings marking the opening of the Darbar in Jammu. The occasion traditionally includes the ceremonial salute taken by the Chief Minister from the Jammu and Kashmir Police contingent, besides other official proceedings.

"Restricting media entry on the very first day of the Darbar Move's opening in Jammu is unprecedented and reflects an immature and undemocratic approach towards the fourth pillar of democracy. The media has always been an integral part of such important official occasions, and there is absolutely no justification for abruptly breaking this long-standing tradition," Jamwal said.

Taking a dig at the Omar Abdullah-led Government, the BJP spokesperson said that the decision appeared to reflect the Government's growing reluctance to face questions from the media and its inability to showcase any substantial achievements before the people.

"An elected Government should welcome the media, encourage questions and remain answerable to the people. Unfortunately, the NC Government seems uncomfortable with scrutiny and criticism. Instead of facilitating the media's Constitutional role, the authorities have chosen to shut its doors on journalists," he added.