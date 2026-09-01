Zorawar calls for Centre for Promotion of Dogra Art, Culture & Heritage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: BJP J&K UT spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal has called for establishment of a dedicated Centre for Promotion and Preservation of Dogra Art, Culture, Heritage and Languages in Jammu, saying the institution could serve as a permanent platform for research, documentation, display and promotion of the region's rich cultural legacy.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal said the proposed centre should have adequate infrastructure to facilitate scholars, researchers, artists and students in undertaking serious research on Dogra history, art, craft, literature, language, architecture, traditions and folk practices. He said Jammu's cultural heritage encompasses ancient temples, forts, palaces, paintings, sculpture, folk music, dance, literature, crafts and traditional cuisine. He said important heritage sites such as the Krimchi temples, Babor temples at Manwal, Purmandal, Utterbehni, the historic Bahu Fort, Mubarak Mandi Palace, Amar Mahal, Akhnoor Fort, Ramnagar Fort, Bhimgarh Fort at Reasi and the historic temples and monuments of Basohli, Billawar, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah should find representation at the proposed centre.

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He particularly stressed the need to showcase Basohli miniature painting, one of the most distinctive schools of Pahari art, besides the Jammu school of painting and other traditional artistic expressions.

Zorawar said models or prototypes of important historical monuments should be displayed at the centre so that visitors could get a glimpse of the architectural heritage spread across the Jammu region. Besides Krimchi and Babor, he suggested showcasing representations of Mubarak Mandi, Bahu Fort, Akhnoor Fort, Ramnagar Fort, Bhimgarh Fort, the Purmandal temples, Ranbireshwar Temple, Raghunath Temple and other prominent religious and historical sites.

Zorawar said the proposed centre should document Dogri folk songs, ballads, legends and traditional performing arts, including Kud, Bhaakh, Geetru, Jagarana, Bakh, Bhakh and Karak, besides folk instruments and traditional forms of storytelling.

Zorawar also called for preservation and promotion of traditional Dogra cuisine, including Rajma with rice, Ambal, Khatta Meat, Dal Dogri, Maah da Madra, Auriya, Kimb, Kaladi, Kasrod, Patrode, Maani, Babroo, Khameera, Sund, Doodh-Dal and traditional sweets and preparations associated with Dogra festivals and the Dhamm.

BJP Spokesperson also said the centre should also provide space for local artisans to demonstrate traditional crafts and for young people to learn indigenous skills.