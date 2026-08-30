Zone Satwari clinches U-14 girls Basketball title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Zone Satwari emerged victorious in the U-14 girls basketball category in the Inter-Zonal District level competitions organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at MA Stadium, Jammu.

In the first semi-final, Zone Satwari defeated Zone Akhnoor by 11-2, while Zone Gandhi Nagar registered a 15-3 victory over Zone Bhalwal in the second semi-final. In the final, Zone Satwari dominated Zone Gandhi Nagar, winning by 24-2 to lift the title.

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Meanwhile, Inter-Zonal District Level Football competitions in the U-17 boys category continued at Khel Gaon, Nagrota. Zone Marh defeated Zone Bhalwal by 6-0, with Mankarn scoring three goals, Rajhvarsh Vardhan two and Rohansa Choudhary one. Zone Satwari edged Zone Gandhi Nagar by 1-0 through a goal by Rehbar Malik.

Zone Akhnoor thrashed Zone Arnia by 7-0, with Arjun scoring three goals, Kapisa two, and Hari Om and Manik one each. Zone Miran Sahib defeated Zone Dansal by 1-0, with Sohan scoring the winner.