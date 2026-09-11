Zone Khour clinches U-19 Girls Volleyball title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Inter-Zonal District-Level Volleyball Competition for Under-19 Girls was held at Khel Gaon, Nagrota, Jammu, with Zone Khour emerging as the champions.

The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from young volleyball players representing different zones, with teams displaying skill, teamwork and competitive spirit throughout the matches.

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In the first semi-final, Zone Gandhi Nagar defeated Zone Akhnoor by 2-1 sets to secure a place in the final. In the second semi-final, Zone Khour registered a comfortable 2-0 sets victory over Zone Jammu to book its berth in the title clash.

The final witnessed a strong performance by Zone Khour, which defeated Zone Gandhi Nagar by 2-0 sets to clinch the Under-19 Girls title.