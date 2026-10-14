Zonal-Level ‘Display Your Talent 2026’ commences at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The University of Jammu commenced its Zonal-Level 'Display Your Talent 2026', an annual cultural event organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), providing a vibrant platform for students from affiliated degree colleges and university departments to showcase their artistic and creative talents through around 27 competitions in music, dance, literary activities, fine arts and theatre.

Prof Pankaj K Srivastava, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, University of Jammu, was the chief guest at the inaugural function. Prof Prakash C Antahal, Dean Students Welfare; Prof Monika Chadha, Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee (CCC); Prof Sarika Manhas, Co-Chairperson, CCC; and other senior university functionaries were also present on the occasion.

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The zonal format of 'Display Your Talent' has been envisioned by Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor JU, to encourage wider student participation. Under this format, affiliated colleges across Jammu province have been divided into five zones: Jammu, Rajouri-Poonch, Samba-Kathua, Udhampur-Reasi and Doda-Kishtwar. Competitions are organised at the zonal level, with winners proceeding to the Inter-Zonal Level 'Display Your Talent' at the University of Jammu.

The events conducted on the first day included Group Song Indian, Light Vocal Solo, Classical Vocal, Cartooning, Poster Making and Classical Instrumental.

In Group Song Indian, GCW Parade secured first position, followed by the Institute of Music & Fine Arts (IMFA) in second position and MIER College in third position.

In Light Vocal Solo, Gunjan Chowdhary from the Department of History, JU, secured first position, followed by Gayatri from GCW Parade in second position and Aarav Nargotra from IMFA in third position. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Tahira Shamim from IMFA, Sonia Verma from the Centre for Distance and Online Education, and Roshni Badgotra from GCW Parade.

In Classical Vocal, Mahima Chibber and Roshni Badgotra, both from GCW Parade, secured first and second positions, respectively, while Tahira Shamim from IMFA secured third position.

In Cartooning, the topics were 'Celebrity Caricatures' and 'Electronics in Students' Life'. Abuzar Ali from IMFA secured first position, followed by Sonakshi Gupta from the Department of Political Science, JU, in second position and Tanish Kumar from GDC R.S. Pura in third position. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Mohd Zhaigam from the Department of Law, JU, and Sakshi Gupta from IMFA.

In Poster Making, Rupinder Singh from GDC R S Pura secured first position, followed by Anushka from IMFA in second position and Sadhvi Jasrotia from IMFA in third position. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Mohd Zhaigham from the Department of Law, JU, and Nishant Manjotra from TBS, University of Jammu.