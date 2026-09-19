Zonal athletic meet held at Miran Sahib

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Miran Sahib, organised an Inter-School Zonal-level Athletic Meet for U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls for the year 2026-27.

The meet was held under the chairmanship of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu, Sukdev Raj Sharma. Athletes from various Government and private schools of Zone Miran Sahib participated in track and field events in the girls section.

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In the U-14 100m race, Ashima of GMS Langotia secured first position, while Rubina of GBHS Simbal Camp topped the U-17 100m event. Bavneet Kour of GGHS Miran Sahib won the U-19 100m race. Afia of GBMS Tootray emerged winner in the U-14 400m, while Vishali of GBHS Brij Nagar secured first position in the U-14 600m. Avni Sudan of GBHS Brij Nagar topped the U-17 400m, and Manpreet Kour of GGHSS Miran Sahib won the U-17 200m race. In U-17 javelin throw, Dropati Pal of GBHS Brij Nagar secured first position. The meet was conducted with the coordination and cooperation of the field staff of Zone Miran Sahib.