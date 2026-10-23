Zinc futures ease  on weak demand

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Zinc prices fell marginally to Rs 415 per kilogram in futures trade on Friday as speculators reduced exposure, tracking negative cues in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for October delivery fell by 5 paise, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 415 kg in a business turnover of 493 lots.

Analysts said the trimming of positions by participants, owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly weighed on zinc prices. (PTI)