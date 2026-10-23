Zetwerk shares lists at 5 pc premium;  plunge over 11 pc amid market selloff

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Shares of Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses on Friday made their debut at a premium of over 5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 151, before reversing gains and falling more than 11 per cent amid a broader market selloff.

The stock opened at Rs 159.25, a premium of 5.46 per cent, but later tumbled to Rs 133.64, down 11.50 per cent from the issue price on the NSE.

The shares debuted at Rs 159, gaining 5.29 per cent, before declining to Rs 133, a fall of 11.92 per cent on the BSE.

Following the listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 22,465.82 crore on the BSE and Rs 22,477.68 crore on the NSE.

The weak performance came as benchmark indices tumbled, with the 30-share BSE Sensex falling 652.98 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 72,596.41, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 270.75 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 22,416.90.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses was subscribed 3.06 times on the final day of bidding on Monday.

The company had raised Rs 2,251.23 crore from anchor investors, including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Nomura.

The public issue, priced in a band of Rs 143-151 per share, comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,830 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 14.45 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the OFS is valued at around Rs 2,182 crore, taking the total issue size to approximately Rs 5,012 crore.

Zetwerk plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay debt of the company and its subsidiaries, fund unidentified acquisitions and meet general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2018, Zetwerk is an asset-light, technology-driven global manufacturing platform that connects industrial and consumer enterprises with contract manufacturers.

The Bengaluru-based company operates 26 manufacturing facilities across India, the US, Germany and Spain. It is backed by investors, including Khosla Ventures, Baillie Gifford, Rakesh Gangwal, Accel, Peak XV and Lightspeed.

Its customers include Siemens Gamesa, Acer India, CG Power, NTPC Renewable Energy, L&T MHI Power Boiler, DRDO, the Indian Air Force and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

The company operates two key businesses â€“ Manufacturing Business and Ecosystem Business, branded Terra91. It discontinued its civil infrastructure business in FY26 as part of a strategic realignment. (PTI)