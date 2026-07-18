Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism Is Not Merely Statement For India, But A Line Of Action: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jul 18: Backed by a major boost in indigenous defence production, India is rapidly emerging as a credible global security partner, expanding its strategic footprint from the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pacific, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In an address at an event, Singh, sending a firm message to Pakistan, said New Delhi has clearly articulated its perspective on terrorism before the entire world and added that "zero tolerance against terrorism is not merely a statement for us, but a Line of Action".

"We will strike against terrorism not just at the doorstep but by entering the house. The whole world saw this during Operation Sindoor," he noted.

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The defence minister also highlighted India's success in indigenous defence manufacturing.

Defence products made in India are being exported to nearly 100 countries and the total volume of the country's defence production has reached a record level of nearly Rs 1.78 lakh crore annually, he said.

"Today, India is not just manufacturing defence equipment for itself. India is becoming a credible security partner for the world. From the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pacific, India's role is continuously strengthening," he said in Hindi.

The defence minister added that the nation is well-positioned to hit a Rs 3 lakh crore defence production milestone by 2029.

"If a country depends on other countries for weapons, ammunition, navigation systems, missiles, radars and drones, then its strategic and military autonomy also becomes limited. We are working with the full intention of completely changing this," he said.

Singh said the success of Operation Sindoor is a testament to the trust in India's industries.

The defence minister said the "biggest step" the Modi government has taken towards strengthening India in the defence sector is to promote self-reliance in the defence industrial sector.

"Our vision for empowering India in the defence sector is the one that trusts India's capabilities. But the perspective of previous governments was, somehow, doubtful about India's potential and capability. They perhaps did not have as much faith in India's capabilities as our government does," he said.

"Operation Sindoor was, in itself, a splendid example of technological warfare. In this operation, along with advanced missile systems like Akashteer, Akash missile system, and BrahMos, numerous latest equipment were also utilised."

Singh said it proved that India's armed forces not only understand change but are also employing it with confidence.

"All of this is becoming possible because a new foundation has been laid over the past 12 years," he said.

In the year 2013-14, India's defence exports stood at just Rs 686 crore, but now it surged to over 38,000 crore in 2025-26, he said.