Zelenskyy seeks more F-16 jets, ammunition from Belgium

BRUSSELS, Oct 16: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called for additional F-16 fighter jets and ammunition from Belgium to strengthen Ukraine's air defences as Russian attacks on energy infrastructure left thousands without electricity and disrupted power supplies in parts of Kyiv.

During talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Zelenskyy said Russian strikes on energy facilities had left nearly 15,000 people without electricity in the Volyn region, while some districts of Kyiv and the surrounding region were also experiencing power outages.

Zelenskyy said repair crews in some communities were unable to begin restoration work because of the threat of further Russian strikes targeting the same locations.

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"F-16s are helping significantly in repelling attacks by jet-powered 'Shaheds'," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is working with Belgium to secure additional aircraft as quickly as possible. The two leaders also discussed the possibility of supplying more ammunition for the fighter jets.

Zelenskyy separately met Belgium's King Philippe, thanking him, the government and the Belgian people for their continued support. He stressed that strengthening Ukraine's air defences against Russian missile and drone attacks remained a priority.

He also called for frozen Russian assets to remain immobilised throughout the war, saying Moscow should not regain access to funds that could be used to finance further attacks or destabilise Europe.

The Ukrainian president raised similar concerns during meetings with European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, seeking further military and financial assistance.

Following his meeting with the EU leaders, Zelenskyy said Russia has given no indication that it is ready to end the war, pointing instead to continued attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

He said a Russian strike on Kharkiv on Friday had killed two people and wounded 17 others, while another attack hit a shopping mall in Rivne and energy facilities in four regions.

Zelenskyy called for stronger European support for Ukraine's energy infrastructure and air defences, as well as assistance to maintain the country's financial resilience into next year.

In talks with Frederiksen, he said Russia appeared to have interpreted signals about easing sanctions as encouragement to continue its war against residential buildings, substations and other infrastructure essential to daily life.

He urged European countries to step up preparations ahead of winter, prioritising air defence systems, particularly those capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

Costa, meanwhile, reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to supporting Ukraine politically, financially and militarily, saying the bloc must maintain its assistance, increase pressure on Russia and advance Ukraine's path towards EU membership. (UNI)