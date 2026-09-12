Zabeer Ahmed elected Fellow of National Academy of Sciences, India

Jammu, 12.09.2026: Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, and Director, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow, has been elected as Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) for the year 2026.

The prestigious fellowship is a significant recognition of his distinguished contributions to drug discovery, biomedical research, translational science and technology-led innovation.

The National Academy of Sciences, India is one of the country's premier scientific academies, with a long-standing mandate of promoting and advancing scientific knowledge and providing a national forum for scientists and researchers across disciplines.

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Election to the Fellowship of the Academy is regarded as an important recognition of sustained and significant contributions to science and technology.

Pertinent to mention, Dr. Ahmed has more than 29 years of research experience in the area of drug discovery and has made significant contributions towards understanding and developing interventions for inflammatory and metabolic disorders. He is also steering the Phytopharmaceutical Mission under which two INDs for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Alzheimer’s disease have been filed, one candidate for the Pancreatic cancer is under clinical trials.

His research work has particularly focused on important health conditions including diabetes, obesity and rheumatoid arthritis. Through his scientific pursuits, he has contributed towards strengthening research in areas of direct relevance to human health and the development of potential therapeutic solutions.

Dr. Ahmed has also played a significant role in the implementation of several major Government of India missions through the CSIR system. He has been closely associated with important national initiatives including the CSIR Phytopharmaceutical Mission, CSIR Aroma Mission and Floriculture Mission.

These initiatives have sought to harness India's rich biological resources, scientific expertise and traditional knowledge for the development of value-added products, technologies and livelihood opportunities.

His contribution to the Purple Revolution, particularly through the promotion of lavender cultivation, has been widely acknowledged. Through scientific interventions, technology support and promotion of lavender-based entrepreneurship, the initiative has helped establish lavender as an important alternative crop and created opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs, particularly in the Himalayan region.

The initiative has also demonstrated the potential of integrating scientific research with agriculture, entrepreneurship, local economic development with strong market linkage.

Dr. Ahmed has also been instrumental in establishing two Industrial Biotech Parks at Ghatti in Kathua and Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

These facilities are aimed at providing a platform for biotechnology-based industries, start-ups, technology development and commercialisation of research.

The Industrial Biotech Parks are expected to strengthen the biotechnology ecosystem in the region by facilitating interaction among researchers, entrepreneurs, industry and other stakeholders and promoting the translation of scientific knowledge into commercially viable technologies.

Under his leadership, several successful start-ups and translational projects have emerged, further strengthening the connection between laboratory research and its practical applications. His efforts have contributed towards creating an environment conducive to innovation, entrepreneurship and technology transfer, with a focus on taking research outcomes from the laboratory to society and industry.

An accomplished scientist, Dr. Ahmed has published more than 150 peer-reviewed research papers and has guided 15 PhD scholars and 65 postgraduate students.

He also holds 15 patents, reflecting his sustained contribution to research, innovation and technology development. His academic and research contributions have also played an important role in mentoring young researchers and strengthening scientific capacity.

Dr. Ahmed has received several recognitions for his contributions to science, technology and innovation.

These include the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar as a Team Member for the CSIR Aroma Mission, the UT-level Science and Technology Award conferred by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the Maharaja Hari Singh Award for Excellence, and an Award of Appreciation for Excellence in Science and Technology by the Indian Army.

With the present recognition, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed has joined the distinguished fraternity of Fellows of the National Academy of Sciences, India.

His election as NASI Fellow-2026 is a recognition of his more than two decades of scientific contributions in drug discovery and biomedical research, as well as his efforts towards translating research into technologies, start-ups, missions and initiatives having wider societal and economic impact.