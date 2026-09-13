Zabeer Ahmed elected fellow of NASI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu and Director, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow today was elected as Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) for the year 2026.

The prestigious fellowship is a significant recognition of his distinguished contributions to drug discovery, biomedical research, translational science and technology-led innovation.

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The NASI is one of the country's premier scientific academies, with a long-standing mandate of promoting and advancing scientific knowledge and providing a national forum for scientists and researchers across disciplines.

Election to the Fellowship of the Academy is regarded as an important recognition of sustained and significant contributions to science and technology.

Dr Ahmed has also played a significant role in the implementation of several major Government of India missions through the CSIR system.

He has been closely associated with important national initiatives including the CSIR Phyto Pharmaceutical Mission, CSIR Aroma Mission and Floriculture Mission.

His contribution to the Purple Revolution, particularly through the promotion of lavender cultivation, has been widely acknowledged.

Dr Ahmed has also been instrumental in establishing two Industrial Biotech Parks at Ghatti in Kathua and Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has received several recognitions for his contributions to science, technology and innovation.

These include the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar as a Team Member for the CSIR Aroma Mission, the UT-level Science and Technology Award conferred by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the Maharaja Hari Singh Award for Excellence, and an Award of Appreciation for Excellence in Science and Technology by the Indian Army.

With the present recognition, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed has joined the distinguished fraternity of Fellows of the National Academy of Sciences, India.