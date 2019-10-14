Yuvtarang vibrant with ‘Sanrachna’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Yuvtarang 2019, the Mega Cultural/Literary contest organised by the office of Dean Students Welfare under the patronage of Prof Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu entered the third day of Creative and Fine Arts Segment- ‘Sanrachna’ with ten events spread into two days, today and tomorrow at Govt. College of Education, here.

The first day witnessed massive participation of students from Constituent Colleges and Schools in the four events- Clay Modelling, Flower Arrangement, Photography and Cartooning.

Earlier, Dr Sangeeta Nagari, Principal, GCOE presented welcome address.

Dr. Twinkle Suri, Dean Students Welfare, Cluster University of Jammu graced the Prize Distribution Ceremony and applauded the active participation of students towards making the contest more vibrant and meaningful.

The adjudicators for Clay Modelling and Flower Arrangement included Prof Anita Sharma and Prof Samridhi Arora, eminent academicians.

The jury for Photography and Cartooning comprised of Amit Bhardwaj, Senior Video Journalist, Rakesh Sharma, IMFA and Amarjeet from Doordarshan.

In Clay Modeling, Ankit Sharma and Monica (GGM Science College) and Skanda Sharma (School of Sciences) bagged the first, second and third prizes.

In the Flower Arrangement section, Sakshi Thakur (GCOE), Tamanna Sharma (GCW Gandhi Nagar) and Insha Shabir (School of Engineering and Technology) clinched the first, second and third positions.

In Photography section, Raghav Sharma and Saharsh Arora from the School of Humanities and Liberal Arts won the Gold and Bronze medals while Ankit Sharma (GGM Science College) clinched the Silver medal. Tamanna Sharma (GCW Gandhi Nagar) Saharsha Arora and Ikmancheet Kour (School of Humanities and Liberal Arts) clinched the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Davinder Kour, Cultural Coordinator, CLUJ, Dr Shalini Rana, Convener Cultural Committee and In-charge events Dr Shubra Jamwal (GCOE) under the overall supervision of Dr Banpreet Kour and Dr Sunil Uppal, Associate Deans, Students Welfare.