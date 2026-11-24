Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: The sixth day of YUVTARANG 2026 – Display Your Talent, the annual literary and cultural festival of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ), witnessed an impressive celebration of artistic creativity and cultural heritage through Clay Modelling, Rangoli and Dance competitions held at different constituent colleges of the University.

The festival is organised under the aegis of Cluster University of Jammu and curated by Dean Students’ Welfare, Dr Banpreet Kour, under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof K S Chandrasekar, with the support of the University’s academic leadership.

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At Government College of Education (GCOE), Canal Road, the Clay Modelling and Rangoli competitions were held in the presence of Dr Jyoti Parihar, Principal, GCOE Jammu and Dr Pankaj Bandoria, Dean, Engineering and Computer Technology, observed the events.

In Clay Modelling, Arun of SPMR College secured first position, followed by Rukmani Verma of MAM College and Priya Shan of PSPS Government College for Women in second and third positions, respectively.

In Rangoli, Diksha Devi of the School of Humanities and Liberal Arts bagged first position, while Minha Shamin of GGM Science College and Kajal Devi of GCOE Jammu secured second and third positions, respectively. Divya Bhagat of GCOE Jammu and Saniya Chaudhary of GGM Science College received the first and second consolation prizes, respectively.

Meanwhile, PSPS Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, hosted the Dance competitions under the guidance of its Principal, Dr Kulvinder Kour. The events were held under the observation of Dr Rajinder Kour, Dean, SOTE. The competitions featured Classical Dance Solo and Group Folk Dance, showcasing the richness of Indian classical traditions, folk heritage and artistic expression.

In Classical Dance Solo, Kulwinder Kumar of the School of Sciences secured first position, while Ashita Magotra and Khushboo Pandita, both of MAM College, secured second and third positions, respectively. In Group Folk Dance, MAM College emerged winner, followed by GCW Gandhi Nagar and GGM Science College in second and third positions, respectively. The medal ceremony was held in the presence of Dr Kulvinder Kour, Principal, GCW Gandhi Nagar.