Yuva Rajput Sabha to launch agitation tomorrow over UGC, reservation issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Demanding rollback of the controversial UGC-related decision and raising its voice for equality on the issue of reservation, Yuva Rajput Sabha-J&K (YRS) has announced to launch an agitation.

The announcement was made during a formal a press conference, here today. Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Singh Vicky, former President, YRS, elaborated on the complete roadmap of the agitation. He announced that the Yuva Rajput Sabha will begin its agitation from Lakhanpur, Kathua, in the early morning of September 10 (Thursday) from Maharaja Gulab Singh Statue and foot march towards Jammu reaching at Maharaja Hari Singh statue near Tawi bridge on 14th of September.

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He said the Sabha will raise its voice for the rollback of the UGC decision and for greater equality and fairness in the reservation system. He appealed people to come forward and support the peaceful democratic agitation.

“If we can speak about One Nation, One Leader, One Constitution, then why can’t we speak about One Nation, One Law and equality in reservation?” he asked and emphasized that the objective of the agitation is to raise a strong and democratic voice for equality, justice and to ensure that the concerns of all sections of society are heard.

Former President Rajan Singh Happy also expressed his views during the press conference. He alleged that reservation is increasingly being used as a political tool creating divisions and among different sections of the society. He said that while Governments speak about equality and development, the situation on the ground remains different.

Rajan Singh Happy stressed that if India is to become a truly developed nation, all castes and sections of society must be taken together to move forward, without creating unnecessary divisions among people. He urged the Government to address the concerns of all communities through a fair, transparent and inclusive approach.

Earlier, Vishal Singh, Chief Spokesperson, YRS, outlined the upcoming programme and roadmap for the agitation, which he said, will be peaceful through democratic means.

Balkar Singh Tinu, Sumit Singh, Bharat Singh, Rakesh Singh, Danish Singh, Arya Singh, Anil Singh, along with other dedicated members and supporters of YRS were also present on the occasion.