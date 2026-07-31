Yuva Rajput Sabha refutes claims by certain individuals over identity of YRS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Yuva Rajput Sabha-J&K today strongly refuted the claims by certain individuals attempting to mislead the public regarding the identity of the Sabha and YRS.

In this connection, YRS President Mandeep Singh addressed a press conference in the presence of founder members Rajinder Singh, Ranjeet Singh, and Rajesh Singh, former President Vikram Singh Vicky, Rajan Singh Happy, Core Committee Members Mohinder Singh, Ramesh Singh, Adv Pushvinder Singh, Mohan Singh Chib, Balbir Singh, Varinder Singh, Rakesh Singh, Bhadhur Singh, Shamsher Singh, Shukhdev Singh, district representatives from across Jammu and Kashmir and others.

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Addressing the media, Mandeep Singh strongly refuted the misleading statements being circulated by some individuals regarding the organization and the recent remarks made over YRS.

Mandeep Singh said that all legal records, registration documents, official resolutions, and organizational history clearly establish that Yuva Rajput Sabha-J&K is popularly known and functions as YRS. He stated that facts cannot be changed through false narratives or personal statements.

Mandeep Singh emphasized that YRS has consistently worked for the welfare, rights, and upliftment of the Rajput community and has always stood at the forefront of public issues, youth welfare, sports, education, and social causes. He said that instead of creating confusion and divisions within the community, everyone should work collectively for the betterment of the Biradhari.

The members of the Sabha unanimously appealed to the entire Rajput community to remain united and not fall prey to misinformation being spread by vested interests. They stated that anyone making false, misleading, or baseless statements that harm the unity and dignity of the Biradhari should be strongly opposed by the community.

The leadership further reiterated that Yuva Rajput Sabha-J&K will continue to work with dedication, transparency, and commitment for the welfare of the Rajput community and will not allow anyone to create unnecessary confusion regarding the identity or functioning of the organization.