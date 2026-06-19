‘Yuva Kaushal Karyashala 5.0’ begins at CSIR-IIIM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: In an effort to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world scientific research, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, through its Technology Business Incubator (IIIM-TBI) and BioNEST Bioincubation Centre, launched the 10-day hands-on training programme "Yuva Kaushal Karyashala 5.0" in Chemical Sciences here today.

The programme has brought together 42 students from Government College for Women (GCW), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and other institutions, offering them direct exposure to advanced laboratory practices, research methodologies and innovation ecosystems. A training manual for the programme was also formally released during the inaugural session.

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Addressing the gathering, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, highlighted the importance of scientific temperament and practical exposure for students in today's rapidly changing world.

He said science is no longer confined to textbooks or academic classification but has become a way of life that influences every sector. He encouraged students to develop a scientific approach and research mindset irrespective of their future career choices.

Senior Principal Scientist and Principal Investigator, IIIM-TBI, Dr Saurabh Saran, said the workshop has been specially designed to give students exposure beyond conventional theoretical education. He informed the students that promising ideas emerging during the programme could also receive incubation support through IIIM-TBI and BioNEST facilities.

Providing an overview of the technical sessions, Senior Principal Scientist, NPMC Division, CSIR-IIIM, Dr Showkat Rashid, described the workshop as a unique platform designed to combine expert lectures with extensive laboratory-based learning.

Speaking on the broader relevance of chemistry education, Senior Principal Scientist, NPMC Division, Dr Qazi Naveed Ahmed, stressed the need to create awareness among students regarding research as a career.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Vidushi Abrol, Business Manager, IIIM-TBI.