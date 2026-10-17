YUGAAROH 2.0 organised at CUJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Department of National Security Studies, Central University of Jammu (CUJ) organized the second three-day event ‘Model United Nations (MUN)-YUGAAROH 2.0’ under the leadership and guidance of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sanjeev Jain.

This student-led initiative witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 200 students.

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The event was organized under the theme ‘Orders, Obligations, Obstructions: Assessing the Orientation of Global Order’ and it witnessed participation from students representing Christ University, IIT Jammu, Cluster University of Jammu, KC Law College, Central University of Jammu and various institutions across Jammu.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. V.S Senthil Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Jammu as chief guest and Prof. Yashwant Singh, Registrar, Central University of Jammu, as special guest.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Neeta Rani, Head, Department of National Security Studies and Convener of the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. V.S Senthil Kumar elaborated on how diplomats carry out their responsibilities, engage in negotiations and contribute to international decision-making.

The special guest, Prof. Yashwant Singh also spoke on the occasion.

The inaugural proceedings concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. R. Sudhakar, Associate Professor and Coordinator of the event and this was followed by National Anthem recitation.