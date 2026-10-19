Yudhvir starts blacktopping work in Warehouse-Nehru Market

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: BJP MLA from Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi, inaugurated blacktopping work worth Rs 33 lakh at Warehouse-Nehru Market, and adjoining areas, marking a step towards improving road infrastructure and facilitating smoother movement for traders, transporters and the general public.

The inauguration was attended by Deepak Gupta, president of the Traders Federation Warehouse-Nehru Market, Jammu; Rattan Lal Gupta, former president; Dheeraj Gupta, senior vice president; Ajay Gupta, president of the Onion Potato Union; Kirti Gupta, president of the Dal Association; Atul Khana, president of the Transport Association; Sardar Charanjeet Singh, Rohit Mehra and Rakesh Bhalla.

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Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi said that improving basic infrastructure in commercial areas was essential for supporting business activities and ensuring convenience for the public.

He emphasised that quality roads played an important role in facilitating the movement of goods, strengthening trade and improving connectivity.

"The development of roads and other basic facilities remains an important priority. Markets such as Warehouse and Nehru Market are vital commercial centres, and better infrastructure will benefit traders, transporters and residents alike," Sethi said.

He added that development works should be undertaken in a planned manner to address local requirements and improve civic facilities. He also stressed the importance of coordination between public representatives, traders and concerned departments to ensure that infrastructure projects translated into tangible benefits for the people.

The blacktopping work is expected to improve road conditions in the area, providing greater convenience to commuters and supporting the day-to-day operations of commercial establishments. The initiative also reflects the importance of upgrading infrastructure in busy trading hubs.

Deepak Gupta, president of the Traders Federation Warehouse-Nehru Market, thanked Yudhvir Sethi for inaugurating the work and for his attention to the infrastructure needs of the trading community.

He expressed hope that continued cooperation between the MLA and traders would help address other civic issues and contribute to the overall development of the commercial area.

The traders present welcomed the initiative and expressed optimism that improved roads would facilitate business activities and provide relief to commuters visiting the market.