Yudhvir Sethi slams Cong over SIR, calls for protection of democratic institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: BJP senior leader and Jammu East MLA Yudhvir Sethi today criticised the Congress and the INDI alliance for questioning electoral processes and constitutional institutions, asserting that democratic values could be safeguarded only through respect for the Constitution, transparency and public trust.

Sethi was addressing a citizens' programme titled "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy), organised in Jammu to highlight the importance of protecting democratic institutions and strengthening public awareness about constitutional principles.

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Addressing the gathering, Sethi alleged that the Congress and its allies were creating confusion among the public by questioning electoral procedures, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He maintained that the revision of voter lists was an established part of India's electoral process and was necessary to ensure their accuracy, transparency and credibility.

Questioning the opposition's objections, Sethi said electoral roll revision had been undertaken at various points in the country's history, including during periods when the Congress was in power at the Centre.

Referring to the historical timeline of electoral roll revisions, he cited several periods between 1952 and 2004, including 1952-56, 1957-61, 1965-66, 1983-84, 1987-89, 1992-95 and 2002-04.

"If voter list revision has been taking place in India for decades, why is the Congress facing so much difficulty with it now?" Sethi asked, questioning what he described as the opposition's inconsistent approach towards electoral procedures.

He further alleged that the opposition's repeated questioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other electoral procedures could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

Sethi called upon citizens to remain informed about their democratic rights and constitutional duties, asserting that the strength of Indian democracy depended on public trust, institutional integrity and adherence to constitutional principles.

The programme was attended by former Minister and BJP vice-president Priya Sethi, BJP District Jammu President Advocate Rajesh Gupta, Advocate Amit, eminent journalist Sohail Kazmi, Brijashwar Singh Rana, Anil Masoom, Warehouse President Deepak Gupta, presidents of various market associations, and prominent advocates, doctors, educationists and social activists.