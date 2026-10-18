Yudhvir Sethi releases Dogri Bhajan ‘Prabhu Ji’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Yudhvir Sethi, MLA, along with Tarun Sharma, BJP leader, Actor, Director and president, Nat Manch, released the soulful Dogri devotional bhajan "Prabhu Ji" under the banner of Savita Sarathi Production.

The devotional Bhajan beautifully reflects the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu and Dogri music, carrying a message of devotion, faith and positivity.

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The Bhajan features Prithvi Raj Sharma, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Sahil Dogra, Santosh Bandral and Mandan Singh Bandral in prominent roles.

The song has been sung by Rahul Kumar, with Music Direction by Prithvi Raj Sharma and Music Arranged by Rakesh Anand. The lyrics have been penned by OP Sharma Sarathi, while Vinod Sarwal Films has handled the DOP work.

The devotional project has been produced by Prithvi Raj Sharma.