Yudhvir Sethi lays foundation stone of Central Pumping Station

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: MLA Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Central Pumping Station at Samadhrian, Ward 19, under the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, marking a significant step towards strengthening the drinking water infrastructure in the constituency.

The project, estimated at Rs 3.50 crore, aims to restore and modernize the pumping station, which suffered extensive damage during the recent floods. The work includes the installation of new pumping machinery and enhancement of the water storage capacity from one lakh gallons to two lakh gallons, ensuring a more reliable and uninterrupted water supply to residents.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Yudhvir Sethi said the project reflects the administration's commitment to providing quality civic infrastructure and addressing the essential needs of the people.

"The recent floods caused significant damage to the pumping station, affecting water supply in the area. This upgradation will not only restore the damaged infrastructure but also double the storage capacity, ensuring a dependable drinking water supply for thousands of residents. Our focus remains on strengthening public infrastructure and improving the quality of life in Jammu East," Sethi said.

He expressed gratitude to the Jal Shakti Department for taking up the project and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the entire PHE team for their commitment in executing this important public welfare initiative.

Sethi reiterated that infrastructure development, including improvements in water supply, roads, drainage and sanitation, remains a priority for Jammu East, adding that several developmental works are being undertaken to meet the growing needs of the constituency.

Among those present on the occasion were BJP Mandal president, Adarsh Sharma, Govind Sareen, Ravinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Rakesh Bhalla, senior officials of the Jal Shakti Department, BJP leaders, party workers and local residents, who welcomed the commencement of the project and expressed hope for its timely completion.