Yudhvir Sethi launches Rs 6 cr development works in Jammu East

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: MLA Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi on Sunday kick started a series of developmental works comprising roads, lanes and drains at different locations in Bajalta, Pargalta, Khanna Chargal and Jagti in Ward 71, with a total estimated cost of Rs 6 crore.

The projects are aimed at strengthening basic civic infrastructure and improving connectivity and drainage facilities for residents of the areas.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by Executive Engineer, PWD, Sardar Khan, JE Abhishek Sharma, along with BJP office-bearers, party workers and local residents.

The commencement of the works was welcomed by people, who said that improved roads, lanes and drainage systems would provide much-needed relief and enhance the overall infrastructure of the localities.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi said, "Our priority is to ensure that development reaches every doorstep and that people get durable and quality infrastructure. Roads, lanes and drainage are not merely construction works; they are essential facilities that directly affect the daily lives, safety and well-being of the people."

He said that the development initiative reflects the Government's commitment to accelerating infrastructure works and addressing long-pending local requirements.

"We are moving ahead with a clear focus on equitable development. Every area deserves proper connectivity, efficient drainage and a better quality of life. I will continue to work closely with the concerned departments and the people to identify their needs and ensure timely execution of development projects," Sethi said.

The MLA also stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and quality in the execution of works. He directed that the projects be completed within the stipulated time while ensuring that prescribed standards are strictly followed.

The inauguration programme was attended by Ajay Sharma, Bishen BJP general secretary, Bajalta Mandal, Sunny BJP general secretary, Bajalta Mandal, Sagar Singh, Sardar Singh, Amit Sharma, Mohan Lal Verma and Nand Kishore, besides other BJP workers and local residents.

The projects are expected to bring visible improvement in civic amenities and provide greater convenience to residents of Bajalta, Pargalta and Khanna Chargal.