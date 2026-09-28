Yudhvir Sethi kick starts Rs 50 lakh development works in Jammu East

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: BJP MLA from Jammu East constituency, Yudhvir Sethi, on Sunday launched development works involving the construction and improvement of lanes and drains at Ward Number 10, Jammu East, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

The development works, which commence from Khillone Wali Gali, are aimed at improving basic civic infrastructure and addressing long-standing issues related to drainage and connectivity in the locality.

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Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi said that strengthening basic infrastructure remains an important priority for the constituency. He said the development of lanes and drains would provide relief to residents and improve sanitation and public convenience.

“Development at the grassroot level is the foundation of a better and more organised city. Our focus is on ensuring that people get better civic amenities and that their day-to-day concerns are addressed through timely development works,” Sethi said.

He added that efforts would continue to identify infrastructure-related requirements in different areas of Jammu East and take up works according to local needs and available resources.

Sethi also interacted with local residents during the programme and listened to their concerns regarding civic amenities. He assured that issues brought to his notice would be taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action.

The inauguration programme was attended by BJP leaders, party workers and local residents. Those present included Anil Masoom, East Mandal president, Aadarsh Jathiar, Harvinder Singh, Ajeet Yogi, Anita Gandotra, Shakti Kendra in-charge Rahul Sharma, Omesh Soni, Atul Mahajan, Robin Bakshi, Krishan Lal, Kapil Jamwal, Darshan Singh, Sonu, Gourav, Raghav, Tarun, Ashok Gupta, Sanjeev Anand, Rajesh Kohli and Nipun Malhotra.

The local residents welcomed the commencement of the works and expressed hope that the project would help improve drainage, sanitation and access in the area. The works are expected to strengthen civic infrastructure in Ward Number 10 and benefit residents of the surrounding locality.