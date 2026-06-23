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Home / Videos / Yudhvir Sethi Joins Old Bus Stand Shopkeepers To Protest Restricted Entry In Bus Stand

Yudhvir Sethi Joins Old Bus Stand Shopkeepers To Protest Restricted Entry In Bus Stand

    BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi joined shopkeepers at the Old Bus Stand staged a protest against restrictions on the entry of buses and other vehicles, alleging that the move has severely impacted their businesses.  MLA said the move...

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Daily Excelsior
03:46 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi joined shopkeepers at the Old Bus Stand staged a protest against restrictions on the entry of buses and other vehicles, alleging that the move has severely impacted their businesses.  MLA said the move is affecting the livelihood of shopkeepers. Shopkeepers said their livelihood depends largely on passenger footfall and vehicle movement in the area, which has declined significantly under the current arrangements. They warned that continued restrictions could further affect their earnings and threaten the survival of many small businesses in the area.

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