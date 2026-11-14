Yudhvir Sethi inaugurates community hall in Ward 14

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening community infrastructure and promoting social harmony, MLA Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi inaugurated a newly constructed spacious community hall near Peela Mandir in Ward No. 14.

The community hall has been developed with the initiative of Yudhvir Sethi to provide residents with a common space where they can come together to celebrate happy occasions, share moments of grief and organise various social and community activities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi said that the construction of community infrastructure was an important step towards strengthening social bonds and bringing people closer.

"Development is not merely about constructing roads and drains; it is equally important to create facilities that bring people together and strengthen the social fabric of our society. This community hall will serve as a common platform for residents to gather during their moments of happiness and sorrow, organise social functions and celebrate important occasions together," Sethi said.

He further stated that providing public amenities and developing infrastructure at the grassroots level remained his priority. He assured that efforts would continue to identify the needs of different localities and take up developmental projects accordingly.

Sethi said that community spaces play a significant role in promoting unity, mutual cooperation and a sense of belonging among residents. He added that the facility would particularly benefit local families by providing them with a convenient venue for social and religious gatherings.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Parmod Kapahi, former corporator; Swati Sharma, Mandal president; Raman Sharma, spokesperson; Pooja Sharma, Satish Nargotra, Ram Rattan Sharma, Sanjay Koul, Praful Dhar, Janak Raj Verma, Darshan Lal, Tek Chand, Anita Sharma, Rajinder Tiku, Ravinder Tiku, Rakesh Sharma, along with other local residents and prominent members of the area. AEE Manjot Pal Singh and JE Sanjeev Singh were also present on the occasion.

The inauguration marked another step towards strengthening civic and community facilities in Jammu East, reflecting the importance of development initiatives that directly benefit people at the local level.