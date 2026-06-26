Yudhvir Sethi holds Janta Darbar, hears public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Continuing his weekly public outreach initiative, Jammu East MLA Yudhvir Sethi today held a Janta Darbar at Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Bhawan, Kachi Chawni, where he interacted with residents and listened to a wide range of public grievances related to civic amenities, infrastructure, public services and other developmental issues.

People from various localities of the constituency participated in the public hearing and raised their concerns before the MLA. Sethi patiently heard all grievances and directed the concerned officers to take prompt action for timely resolution of genuine issues without unnecessary delay.

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He assured the residents that all matters raised during the interaction would be pursued with the concerned departments to ensure effective and effective implementation on ground. Reiterating his commitment to public service, he said that responsive governance remains his top priority.

“Public service is my resolve and the voice of the people is my highest priority. Every Thursday, I hold this Janta darbar to directly interact with citizens, understand their concerns and ensure timely action. The trust and cooperation of the people inspire me to work for the development of Jammu East,” Sethi said.

He added that direct public interaction helps in better understanding local needs and ensures efficient execution of development works. He also said such platforms strengthen transparency, accountability and bridge the gap between administration and the public.

Residents appreciated the initiative, stating that the weekly Janta Darbar provides an accessible platform to highlight their issues before the elected representative.