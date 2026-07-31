Yudhvir Sethi holds Janta Darbar, assures prompt resolution

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: BJP MLA from Jammu East, constituency, Yudhvir Sethi on Thursday held weekly 'Janta Ka Darbar' at the BJP Office in Kachi Chawni, here and interacted with a large number of residents.

The MLA listened to their grievances related to civic amenities, infrastructure, public services and welfare schemes.

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People from different localities of the constituency attended the public outreach programme and brought various issues to the notice of the Legislator. The grievances included matters concerning road repairs, drainage, sanitation, drinking water supply, electricity, pension benefits, revenue matters, healthcare facilities and other developmental works. Several individuals also sought assistance regarding Government welfare schemes and administrative issues requiring intervention.

During the programme, Yudhvir Sethi patiently heard each representation and directed the concerned officials to take prompt action for the redressal of genuine public grievances.

He also assured the people that issues requiring intervention at higher levels would be taken up with the appropriate authorities to ensure their timely resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi said, "The weekly 'Janta Ka Darbar' provides a direct platform for people to interact with their elected representative and ensure that their concerns are addressed without unnecessary delay. “My priority is to ensure transparent, accountable and people-centric governance, and every genuine issue brought before me will be pursued with the concerned departments until it is resolved.” The BJP MLA reiterated his commitment to the holistic development of the Jammu East constituency and said regular interaction with the public helps identify local issues and enables effective planning for development works. He added that strengthening public trust through accessibility and responsive governance remains one of his foremost priorities.

The people in Public Darbar expressed hope that the issues raised would be resolved at the earliest through coordinated efforts of the concerned departments.

The weekly 'Janta Ka Darbar' continues to serve as an important public outreach initiative, reinforcing the commitment of the Jammu East MLA towards responsive governance and sustained development of the constituency.