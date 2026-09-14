Yudhvir Sethi calls for stronger public outreach

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Senior BJP leader and MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi chaired a meeting of the party's five frontal organisations at Kachi Chawni here today and called for strengthening the organisation at the grassroot level.

The meeting was attended by office-bearers of the Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, OBC Morcha, ST Morcha and Minority Morcha of Amphalla Mandal. Discussions focused on strengthening the organisational structure, increasing public outreach, preparing a roadmap for upcoming programmes and taking the policies and welfare initiatives of the BJP-led Government to every household.

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Addressing the gathering, Sethi said the strength of any political organisation lies in its connection with the people. He urged workers to maintain regular contact with residents, understand their problems and ensure that genuine public issues are highlighted at the appropriate level for timely resolution.

He called upon the five Morchas to accelerate their activities and clearly define their respective areas of work, stressing the need to effectively connect youth, women, OBCs, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities with the organisational network.

Sethi also emphasised strengthening Jansampark and asked workers to act as a bridge between the public and administration. He discussed preparations for upcoming organisational programmes and special welfare and public-service initiatives around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The meeting was attended by Swati Sharma, Amphalla Mandal President; Raman Sharma, Prabhari Amphalla Mandal; Savita Anand, Seh-Prabhari; and General Secretaries Karan Sharma and Pooja Sharma, besides office-bearers and workers of the five Morchas.