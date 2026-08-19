Yudhvir Sethi announces Ambulance for Dental College from his CDF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: MLA Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi today visited the Government Dental Hospital, Amphalla, Jammu, and took stock of the healthcare services, patient facilities and infrastructure available at the institution.

During his visit, Sethi held a detailed and interaction with Dr. Sanjay Sharma, Superintendent, Dental Hospital, Amphalla; Dr. Wasiq, Deputy Superintendent; and Dr. Parveen Akhtar Lone, Principal.

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Amphalla Mandal Prabhari, Raman Sharma, Mandal president, Amphalla, Swati Sharma, ex-corporator, Nidhi Mangotra were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, MLA Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi announced that an ambulance would be provided to the Dental Hospital, Amphalla, from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF). He said the facility would strengthen emergency response and patient care services at the hospital and help patients, particularly those requiring urgent medical attention or referral, access timely transportation.

Sethi said improving healthcare infrastructure and providing essential facilities to public health institutions remained among his priorities, adding that the ambulance would contribute towards making dental healthcare services more accessible and efficient for the people of Jammu.

The MLA reviewed the functioning of various services and discussed measures required to further improve patient care and strengthen dental healthcare facilities for the people of Jammu. He also sought feedback regarding the challenges being faced by the hospital and the requirements for upgrading infrastructure and services.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi said that accessible and quality healthcare remains a priority and that dental health is an important component of overall well-being. "Dental healthcare cannot be treated as a secondary aspect of public health. Every citizen, irrespective of economic background, should have access to affordable, timely and quality dental treatment, in this hospital" he said.

He emphasized the need for continuous strengthening of healthcare institutions through improved infrastructure, modern equipment, adequate manpower and better patient-oriented facilities. "Our focus should be on creating a healthcare system where patients receive efficient treatment in a clean, well-equipped and supportive environment," he stated.

The MLA also underscored the importance of regular assessment of healthcare facilities to ensure that available resources are utilized effectively and patients receive the best possible care.