Yudhvir, Priya honour Owais Khan for winning Bollywood Mr India Title

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Bringing pride to Jammu with his achievement on the national fashion and modelling stage, Owais Khan has won the Bollywood Mr India title at Season 7 of Bollywood Mr & Miss India, organized by Studio 19 Films.

His achievement was celebrated today in Jammu, where MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi and BJP J&K vice president and former minister Priya Sethi honoured him for his accomplishment, at his residence in Jullaka Mohala, Ward Number 2 of Jammu East Constituency.

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The grand finale of the pageant was held on October 4 at a hotel in Rohini, New Delhi. The competition brought together participants from across India, with 13 male and 20 female contestants competing for recognition in the national pageant.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi said, “Owais Khan’s achievement is a proud moment for Jammu. His success reflects the confidence, talent and determination of our youth, who are capable of making their mark on national platforms. Such accomplishments inspire other young people to pursue their ambitions and bring recognition to our region.”

He added that J&K has immense potential in fashion, modelling, entertainment and other creative fields. He encouraged young people to develop their skills, work with dedication and take advantage of opportunities to showcase their talent beyond the region.

Priya Sethi said, “The success of our young talent on national platforms is a matter of pride for Jammu. Owais has demonstrated the importance of self-confidence, perseverance and commitment to one's goals. His accomplishment will encourage other aspiring youngsters to believe in their abilities and work towards their dreams.”

She further emphasized the importance of providing young people with opportunities to explore their potential in creative industries and represent Jammu and Kashmir at national and international levels.

Owais Khan, who has been associated with the fashion industry and digital influencing, participated in the seventh season of the pageant, gaining wider exposure to the national modelling circuit.