Yudhvir, Priya distribute over 200 gas stoves among women

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: MLA Jammu East constituency, Yudhvir Sethi, along with BJP J&K vice president and former Minister, Priya Sethi, distributed over 200 gas stoves among women from different areas of Jammu East constituency here on Saturday.

The distribution programme was organised with the aim of bringing happiness to families and providing practical assistance to women, making their daily household activities more convenient.

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Addressing the gathering, Yudhvir Sethi said that serving the people and addressing their needs remains his foremost priority. He emphasised that such initiatives reflect the commitment of the BJP towards public welfare and women empowerment. He further said that the gas stoves were being distributed as a token of love and appreciation to women, with the objective of bringing convenience and happiness to their households.

Priya Sethi said that the initiative was taken to give a feeling to these women that they are part of BJP family and women empowerment is priority of the party.

She said BJP is with them and it will take every step in improving their living conditions. She highlighted the importance of empowering women and ensuring that they receive support and opportunities to lead dignified and comfortable lives.

She said that the distribution of over 200 gas stoves was a small effort to bring smiles to the faces of women and make the festival more meaningful for their families.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to the development of Jammu East and the welfare of its residents. They said inspired by Modi Government's welfare initiatives for women of country they also made a small effort to provide some sort of support to the women of Jammu East constituency by providing gas stoves to them.

The BJP leaders said that serving people is the mission of their party and every effort will be made for the empowerment of women and downtrodden people which is the commitment of Modi Government.