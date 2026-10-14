Yudhvir, Arun Gupta, others inaugurate Artisan Bazar at Brahman Sabha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The much-anticipated Artisan Bazaar opened its doors today at Brahman Sabha, Parade, here, marking a landmark first-of-its-kind exhibition dedicated to promoting local businesses, handloom, and traditional crafts.

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The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by an esteemed panel of dignitaries, including Yudhvir Sethi, MLA Jammu East constituency, Priya Sethi, former Minister and vice president BJP, Dr. Ritu Singh, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Arun Gupta, president, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, Veena Handa, chairperson, Kulbhushan Handa Trust, for Empowering Local Talent and "Vocal for Local" organized to serve as a complete marketplace for local artisans, women entrepreneurs, and grassroot businesses, the exhibition showcases an exquisite collection of handcrafted treasures. Visitors can explore hand-embroidered clothing, hand-painted and handblock textiles, handcrafted toys, crocheted items, wheatstraw products, authentic Basohli art and paintings, fine Pashmina, and a variety of home-grown organic beverages, homemade bakery treats, and delicious Dogri cuisine.

The dignitaries shared their appreciation for the vision behind the marketplace. Yudhvir Sethi highly praised the efforts of the organizing team for creating a premier, first-of-its-kind exhibition right in the heart of the city, bringing regional craftsmanship to the forefront.

Priya Sethi lauded the ingenuity and dedication of women artisans, emphasizing the vital national importance of the "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) movements.

Kuwarani Dr. Ritu Singh underscored the significance of women empowerment, expressing deep admiration for women artisans stepping forward to proudly showcase their unique independent brands.

Arun Gupta wholeheartedly commended the initiative for championing young entrepreneurs and supporting the local startup ecosystem in Jammu.

Demonstrating their steadfast commitment to grassroots economic growth, the dignitaries actively supported the participants by making purchases from the local artisan community.

A vibrant marketplace and cultural evening adding a festive and joyful spirit to the opening day, the evening transitioned into a vibrant, fully-lit Dandiya Night, where participants and visitors celebrated in beautiful Garba attire.