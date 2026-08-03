Yudhvir announces Rs 20 lakh grant for GGM Science College

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: MLA Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi appreciated the Government's commitment in protecting the future of the younger generation by launching various initiatives in this regard.

Addressing a gathering of various dignitaries and students at GGM Science College here, today in connection with launch of the nationwide 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through video conferencing Sethi urged students to remain vigilant against drug abuse, become role models in society, and actively promote awareness among their peers.

Advertisement

Yudhvir Sethi who was the chief guest on the occasion while emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, also announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the infrastructural development and overall strengthening of GGM Science College, Jammu.

The campaign aims to inspire young people to stay away from substance abuse and become ambassadors of positive social change, contributing to the vision of a developed and drug-free India.

Prof. K. S. Chandrasekhar, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, attended as the Guest of Honour. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of UG and PG students, faculty and staff of GGM Science College, Deans of CLUJ, NCC cadets.

Prof. K. S. Chandrasekhar commended the campaign and underscored the vital role of universities and colleges in nurturing socially responsible citizens. He encouraged institutions to strengthen awareness programmes, counselling initiatives, and community outreach activities.

Earlier welcoming the dignitaries, Prof. (Dr.) Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal, GGM Science College, highlighted the growing menace of substance abuse and stressed the collective responsibility of educational institutions, parents, civil society, and Government agencies in creating awareness and fostering a healthy, disciplined, and drug-free society.

The programme concluded with a pledge to support the objectives of the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' and contribute towards building a drug-free and developed India.