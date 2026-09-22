YRS to hold cultural program, rally on Maharaja Hari Singh birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Sharing detailed information about the programmes planned in connection with the 131st birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, Yuva Rajput Sabha-Jammu & Kashmir (YRS), today extended an open invitation to the people of Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the celebrations.

Addressing a press conference along with the founder members of the Sabha, YRS President Mandeep Singh Rimpy informed that a Dogra cultural programme will be organised on 22nd September from 8:00 PM to approximately 1:00 AM near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh.

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The programme will showcase Dogra culture, traditions and talent, with several prominent personalities and artists expected to participate. Rajput Karni Sena National President Mahipal Singh Makrana, renowned Punjabi artist Rahi Rana, and prominent Rajput personality Upendra Rana will also participate in the programme. Several artists from Jammu will present cultural performances highlighting the rich heritage and traditions of the Dogra community.

The Sabha president further announced that the Maharaja Hari Singh Birth Anniversary Maha Rally will be organised on 23rd September, continuing the tradition of the historic rally that has been organised by YRS for the last 14 years.

The rally will commence at 10:30 AM onwards from M D Resorts, Keran Bantalab, and will proceed through: Roopnagar to Paloura, Janipur, New Plot, Amphalla, Panjthirthi, CPO Chowk, Kachi Chawni, Parade, Shalimar, Indira Chowk, Gumat and Dogra Chowk.

The rally will culminate at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Main Tawi Bridge, Jammu, where tribute will be paid to Maharaja Hari Singh.

YRS appealed to members of the Rajput community as well as the entire Dogra community to participate in the rally and make the occasion a united celebration of Dogra heritage and history.

The Sabha also urged the administration to ensure that the rally is conducted peacefully and successfully, while maintaining proper arrangements for the large number of participants expected to join.

YRS. founding Members Rajinder Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Balbir Singh, Mohan Singh, Bittu Singh , Neetu Singh, along with Bablu Singh and several senior office-bearers and members of the Sabha, were present on the occasion.