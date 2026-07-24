YRS delegation meets Div Com, LoP over sportspersons’ demands; strike deferred till Monday

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: A delegation of the Yuva Rajput Sabha-J&K (YRS), led by its president Mandeep Singh, today met Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and later Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma regarding the recruitment of outstanding sportspersons, seeking justice and transparent implementation of government employment under the Sports Quota for deserving athletes of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation, comprising former YRS president Vikram Singh Vicky, Rajan Singh Happy, Vice President of the J&K High Court Bar Association Adv. Baldev Singh, and a large number of sportspersons, highlighted the issues and hardships allegedly being faced by athletes in the region.

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During the meeting, the delegation submitted a detailed memorandum seeking redressal of their grievances. Ramesh Kumar gave a patient hearing and assured the members that he would take up the matter with higher authorities, particularly with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for an appropriate resolution.

Following the meeting, YRS leaders told reporters that if no concrete action is taken within the stipulated time, the organisation would be compelled to launch a democratic agitation against the Government, the Sports Minister, and the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for allegedly ignoring the aspirations of Jammu's sportspersons.

The delegation later met Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma in a meeting that lasted for over two hours. BJP spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal was also present. During the interaction, Mandeep Singh elaborated on the concerns and alleged discrimination being faced by sportspersons from Jammu.

Sunil Sharma assured the delegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would raise the issue at appropriate forums. He further said that if the National Conference-led Government failed to address the genuine demands, the BJP would stand with the Yuva Rajput Sabha-J&K, the Bar Association, and sportspersons in their pursuit of justice.

Speaking to Excelsior, Mandeep Singh said that the Divisional Commissioner had assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the higher authorities. "In view of the assurance, we have decided to defer our strike till Monday. The future course of action will depend on the Government's response to our demands," he said.

The YRS also appealed to the people of Jammu to remain united and support the movement for safeguarding the interests of the region's sportspersons.