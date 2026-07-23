YRS blocks Tawi Bridge over sports selection issue

*Protesters to meet Div Com today

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed around Tawi Bridge on Wednesday after activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) blocked the bridge in protest against the recently issued selection list of outstanding sportspersons.

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The traffic disruption lasted for over one-and-a-half hours in the afternoon as a large number of YRS members, along with protesting sportspersons, staged a road blockade on the bridge during the third day of their hunger strike against the Government.

The protest, led by YRS president Mandeep Singh, received support from several prominent personalities, including former YRS president Vikram Singh Vicky, Rajan Singh, Ranjoth Singh, Arjuna Awardee and Paralympian Rakesh Kumar, Wushu champion Surya Bhanu Pratap and representatives of various organisations.

Addressing the media, Mandeep Singh accused the Government of adopting an insensitive approach towards sportspersons. He alleged that athletes who had brought laurels to the Union Territory and the country were being ignored. He also questioned the silence of elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the issue.

"We blocked the Tawi Bridge from around 12.30 pm to 2 pm in support of protesting sportspersons who have represented the country at the international level," Mandeep Singh told Excelsior.

He said the hunger strike and protest had been suspended for a day after senior administration officials assured the protesters that their demands would be taken up at the appropriate level. He added that the protesters had been invited to meet the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, at 1.30 pm on Thursday (July 23) to discuss their grievances, following which the future course of action would be announced.

However, the Sabha issued a stern warning to the Government that if the genuine demands of the sportspersons are not addressed immediately, the organization will launch an even stronger and more widespread agitation in the coming days.

A senior police official said the protest caused temporary traffic congestion, but the situation was brought under control after police diverted traffic and cleared stranded vehicles. He said the blockade ended peacefully after the protesters agreed to hold talks with senior officials.

Meanwhile, the protest triggered massive traffic snarls across the city, causing inconvenience to commuters as many remained stranded for a considerable time and faced difficulty reaching their destinations.