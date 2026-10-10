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Home / National / YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Detained By Delhi Police Ahead Of CJP Protest: Sources

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Detained By Delhi Police Ahead Of CJP Protest: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 10: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said. Rathee has come to...

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Daily Excelsior
10:04 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Oct 10: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said.

Rathee has come to join the demonstration, which has prompted heightened security arrangements across the national capital.

Earlier in the week, Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

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The police have stepped up preventive detentions and deployed their personnel at strategic locations to prevent protesters from reaching the protest site.

So far the police has detained around 150 protesters from various locations in New Delhi area. (Agencies)

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