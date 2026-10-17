NEW DELHI, Oct 16: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday hailed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) performance in student union elections in Odisha, saying its victory reflects the youth's rejection of "politics of anarchy" and their "unwavering faith" in nationalism.

In a post on X, the ABVP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claimed it had won eight president and 11 general secretary posts across 13 universities, with clean sweeps in six of them, making a "strong mark" in Odisha's student union elections.

Congratulating the ABVP on its success, Nabin said the victory reflected the youth's unwavering faith in nationalism and the national interest, as well as their rejection of the "politics of creating anarchy in the name of the youth."

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Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the youth in India are moving forward with a resolve for nation-building, he said, adding they are also committed to playing a "significant role" in realising the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the winning candidates and dedicated workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on their resounding victory in the student union elections in Odisha," Nabin said on X. (PTI)