Youth Wants To Read, Need To Ensure Books Reach Them: Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 12: Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the youth today wants to read, but efforts need to be made to ensure that books reach them.

Adityanath was speaking at the inaugural programme of the 5th Gomti Pustak Mahotsav here. The book fair will conclude on September 20.

"When the first book fair was held, I asked that one such fair be organised in Gorakhpur. The turnout in Gorakhpur was even higher than in Lucknow, and more books were purchased in Gorakhpur as compared to Lucknow," Adityanath said.

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"The results completely dispelled the notion that today's youth do not read books. We had not made the efforts to make the books reach them," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said it would be unfair to say that the youth spends too much time on social media.

Hitting out at the previous state governments, Adityanath said, "(Earlier) the schools and buildings were dilapidated, and there were no teachers. Since the state was 'BIMARU', the governments themselves were dilapidated, and hence the system became dilapidated."

The acronym 'BIMARU' (which means sick in Hindi) was coined by demographer Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s. It was formed from the first letters of the names of some of the country's then-poorest states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath said Lucknow had long been a centre of literature and the city and its surrounding region had produced numerous literary figures whose timeless works had captured the nation's imagination.

He also highlighted the spiritual importance of Naimisharanya, a Hindu pilgrimage site on the banks of the Gomti River in the Sitapur district, Kashi University in Prayagraj, which hosts the Kumbh Mela, and Muzaffarnagar.

Posing a question to his audience, Adityanath said, "Who could have stopped a state like UP, which possessed such a rich tradition, from moving ahead? Yet, when we attempted to confine knowledge within narrow limits, the adverse consequences became evident to us all.

"The narrow mindset plunged us into an identity crisis. It relegated UP to the category of 'BIMARU' states. When someone falls ill, the ailment is not merely physical. It arises when a certain mental atmosphere develops, or when a person feels spiritually weak," he said.

The same applies to a society and a nation. When its capacity ends and it severs ties with its heritage, it is forced to face such circumstances, he said.

"And what is the result? It earns the label of 'BIMARU'," he added.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh, too, had the 'BIMARU' label attached to it until a decade ago.

"The youth here faced an identity crisis. Citizens could not venture outside or openly declare their identity; they would try to conceal who they were. However, the positive initiatives launched over the last 10 years are now giving results that are clearly and powerfully visible to us all," he said.

Referring to the book 'Exam Warriors' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said every child should read it and assimilate its message.

"It is not meant solely for school students; it is for every young person and every citizen, as everyone has to navigate various examinations at some point in time, be it in some situation or for a degree, for a certificate course, or while facing the trials of life's journey," he said.

He said that when one's courage falters, 'Exam Warriors' serves as a source of strength and guidance.

"That is why the sages of India have always inspired us with the message, let noble thoughts come to us from every direction. They have consistently inspired everyone not to limit knowledge or view it within a narrow, constricted scope.

"The doors and pathways for knowledge to flow in from all directions must remain open. It is with this spirit that the Indian tradition of sages has carried this philosophy forward," he said. (Agencies)